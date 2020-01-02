Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.
If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.
Here’s today’s trivia:
QUESTION: After Queen Elizabeth II attended her first American football game at the University of Maryland in College Park in 1957, what store did she insist on visiting? Extra credit if you can name the (very appropriate) location.