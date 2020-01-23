xml:space="preserve">
The author of the definitive guide to etiquette was born at 14 E. Chase St., into a family of wealth and privilege, according to the Maryland Humanities Council. She began to write as a way to support her two children after she divorced her husband and received no alimony. Who was she? (Ogilvy Public Relations)

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: What famously proper American author and socialite, whose most notable book came out in 1922, when she was 50, was born in Baltimore?

