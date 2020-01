The Battle Monument, a memorial to the men who died defending their city during the War of 1812's Battle of Baltimore (which occurred in September 1814, a juxtaposition of dates that has confounded schoolchildren for generations) was completed in 1825. That's the Battle Monument on the city's flag and seal. (Pictured is a collection of old rubber items in front of the monument during World War II.) (Baltimore Sun file photo, 1942)