Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.
If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.
Here’s today’s trivia:
QUESTION: While visiting Baltimore, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow suggested what American-Indian name for the Brown family (George, Alex, etc.) estate? (Hint: The name stuck, and while the spelling changed slightly by a city draftsman, it also became the name of an avenue and a shopping center, both still around today in Northwest Baltimore.)