Retro Baltimore Trivia: The Penn Hotel, a favorite stomping ground of politicians, judges, lawyers and businessmen until it closed in 1974, was located where?
Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.
If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.
Here’s today’s trivia:
QUESTION: The Penn Hotel, which was actually a complex of bars and dining rooms and not a hotel at all, was a favorite stomping ground of politicians, judges, lawyers and businessmen until it closed in 1974. Where was it located?