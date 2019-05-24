Retro Baltimore Trivia: What pitcher gave up the home run to Doug DeCinces that started Orioles Magic?

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: Orioles Magic began when Doug DeCinces hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on June 22, 1979, to give the Orioles a walk-off win against the Tigers. Who was the pitcher who gave it up?

