Retro Baltimore Trivia: Where did the name 'Mary Sue,' in the Mary Sue chocolate company, come from?
Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.
If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.
Here’s today’s trivia:
QUESTION: In 1948, Mary Sue chocolates was founded in the basement of a Southwest Baltimore rowhouse, by partners Sacha Spector and Harry Gerwig. Where did the name "Mary Sue" come from?