Retro Baltimore Trivia: After speaking to the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis in January 1984, Vice President George H.W. Bush whipped off his tie and did what?

QUESTION: In January 1984, Vice President George H.W. Bush appeared before the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis to deliver a speech on the anniversary of the ratification of the Treaty of Paris. After the speech, he garnered a rousing ovation from the Maryland legislators when he whipped off his tie and did what?