Retro Baltimore Trivia: Former Gov. William Donald Schaefer described what disgraced Baltimore politician as 'one of the brightest men I have ever known in the history of politics'?

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.
If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.
Here’s today’s trivia:
QUESTION: Former Gov. William Donald Schaefer described what disgraced Baltimore politician as “one of the brightest men I have ever known in the history of politics. He had some tough times, but he was a good guy, a good friend”? Extra credit if you can name the restaurant where he was caught committing his crime.