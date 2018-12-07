Enjoy creative Reyka Vodka cocktails with a four course dinner at The Elephant
Retro Baltimore Trivia: In what Baltimore hotel did TV/radio personality Frank Luber interview The Beatles when they came to town in 1964?

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

If you’d like to be recognized for a correct answer, submit your name, too. Check this page next Thursday for results.

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: On Sept. 13, 1964, The Beatles came to Baltimore for a pair of concerts at the Civic Center (now called Royal Farms Arena). Baltimore TV/radio personality Frank Luber interviewed the Fab Four in their hotel. What was the hotel?

