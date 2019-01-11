Retro Baltimore Trivia: The Baltimore Banners, which played 1974-1975 in World Team Tennis, featured what superstar player? And where did the Banners play?

Readers: Think you know your Baltimore? Try answering our weekly trivia question. Some weeks will be ridiculously easy, some weeks a bit more challenging. Put your best guess in the “answer” field and hit “submit.” Or comment on Instagram: @retrobaltimore.

QUESTION: World TeamTennis, founded in 1973, featured 16 teams, including the Philadelphia Freedoms, the Detroit Loves and the Baltimore Banners. Although the Baltimore Banners lasted only a year (1974-1975), they had one big-name player on their team. Who was it? Extra credit if you can name the Banners' home venue.

