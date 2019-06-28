Lifestyle Retro Baltimore

Retro Baltimore Trivia: What amusement park was touted as “Baltimore’s Million-Dollar Playground” in 1919?

Here’s today’s trivia:

QUESTION: What amusement park, when it opened in 1919, was touted as “Baltimore’s Million-Dollar Playground”?

