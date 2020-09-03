Mail-in ballots were subject to fraud in Baltimore during the Civil War

The historic scandal deserves renewed focus in the year 2020, when speculation of malfeasance within the U.S. Postal Service coupled with complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic has led some to allege election tampering ahead of the November vote. Mail-in voting has been a contentious topic as the election nears. Democrats have pushed for increased access to mail-in voting while President Donald Trump and other Republicans have said — without evidence — that it will lead to increased fraud and hurt his chances of reelection.