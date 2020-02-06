Detail of the famous 825-pound ball of string that is roughly four feet tall. Bob Gerber, owner of The Antique Man, purchased it in 1999 from Haussner's restaurant in Highlandtown when it closed. Gerber, who paid nearly $9,000 for the iconic ball made from the string used to tie laundered linens for the restaurant, plans to sell this collectible within a year. He is downsizing the operation at his Fleet Street antique store. Feb. 4, 2020 (Amy Davis)