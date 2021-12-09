Retro Baltimore: Army-Navy game played in 1941 put national spirit on the line ahead of Pearl Harbor attack

In hindsight, it seems folly for the service academies to have engaged in that game on Nov. 29, 1941, with a real enemy bearing down. But to most Americans, the notion of a Japanese strike on a U.S. military base was inconceivable; moreover, the Army-Navy game eased the sense of foreboding that had hung over the nation for much of the year. Besides, the contest lay bare the mettle of the military, if only in sporting terms.