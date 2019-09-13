Fifty years ago, Orioles’ bittersweet finish

Though inevitable, there was a sweet sense of revelry 50 years ago when the Orioles clinched the American League Eastern Division. They’d taken first place in mid-April and built a staggering 22-game lead before season’s end. But that didn’t curb the jubilation in the clubhouse on Sept. 13, 1969, when the Orioles locked up a postseason berth for the first time since 1966, when they won the World Series.