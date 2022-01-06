‘All cursed the snow’: 100 years ago, a blizzard dropped 2 feet of snow on Baltimore

It was, at the time, the worst storm ever to hit Baltimore, a record that stood for 74 years; it still ranks No. 4 behind the blizzard of 2016 (29.2 inches). Still, Baltimore — which reported one death from the 1922 storm — fared better than Washington, where a 30-inch snowfall collapsed the flat roof of the Knickerbocker Theater during a film show, killing 98 people and injuring 133. No one here could offer help.