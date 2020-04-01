A century ago, the Orioles won 25-straight to lift up a city reeling the flu pandemic

Lamenting its losses to both the flu and the Great War, the city rallied around the Orioles, tooted their triumphs and rode their team’s rivals without mercy. Several times, after games, Baltimore police wielding blackjacks were called to escort opponents off the field. In August, a rhubarb during a game with Buffalo sparked a melee with fans who pelted the visitors with pop bottles and stones; four spectators were arrested. Another time, when an umpire ruled against the Orioles on a close play, hundreds swarmed onto the field and began to strike the arbiter with rolled-up newspapers. More than once, fearing for their safety, umpires refused to work games at Oriole Park (29th St. and Greenmount Ave.), leaving the combatants to mediate themselves using one player from each team.