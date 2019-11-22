Yes, it looked pretty, designed to look more like a row of stately homes than the retail shopping centers and malls that would proliferate later; designers cited Colonial Williamsburg as one of their inspirations. But it was functional, too, with 29 shops when it opened and more added later. Within a few months of its May 7 debut, Edmondson Village boasted a food store and a tire store, a bank and a drug store, places to eat (including separate candy and ice cream stores) and buy clothes (including a hosiery shop). It also was home to a new Hochschild, Kohn & Co., one of the first suburban branches of the department stores that long ruled over the corner of Howard and Lexington streets downtown.