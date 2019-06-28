A look at the Enchanted Forest in Ellicott City through the years

For parts of five decades, the Enchanted Forest, with its Mother Goose-themed attractions, delighted children (and, truth be told, their parents as well) from its home off U.S. Route 40 in Ellicott City.

From its giant roadside Old King Cole, pointing the way for visitors to enjoy his kingdom's enchantment, to structures that evoked Snow White, the Old Woman in the Shoe and Willie, the world's merriest whale, the Enchanted Forest lived up to its name.

And though it closed for good in 1995, the magic remains, thanks to the efforts of Martha Clark and her friends who, over the course of more than a decade, lovingly moved the park's attractions, piece by weathered piece, to her family's Clark's Elioak Farm.