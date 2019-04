c1930

2019

The Timanus Grist Mill is seen along the Jones Falls near the Cedar Avenue Bridge in the early 1900s. Baltimore Sun

Now

The mill dam now known as Round Falls is the main surviving element of the Timanus Mill which was torn down in 1933. The19th Century iron-work arch bridge was replaced in the 1970s in order to span the Jones Falls Expressway.Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun