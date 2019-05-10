Then and now photos: South Hanover Street

1941

2019

A No. 19 streetcar heads north along Hanover Street between Pratt and Lombard in 1941 while the Lord Baltimore Hotel is visible in the distance. Hanover Street was lined with wholesale produce merchants.Baltimore Sun

Now

The Lord Baltimore Hotel is seen through a small gap in the canyon of gray office buildings formed by Bank of America Center (right), the G.H. Fallon Federal Building and the Garmatz Federal Courthouse (not pictured) along South Hanover Street.Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun