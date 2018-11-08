Then and Now photos: Johns Hopkins' Wyman Park Building

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun
1959
2018
Then
Cars fill the parking lot near the U.S. Public Health Service hospital in Wyman Park in 1959. It was built in 1934 as the Baltimore Marine Hospital.Clarence B. Garrett / Baltimore Sun
Now
After the Public Health Service hospitals were closed in the 1980s, the Wyman Park Building continued as a private institution serving military families. Today, Johns Hopkins Community Physicians provide outpatient services on its lower floors.Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun