The Pitts Ravens' Super Bowl hopes are brought to crashing halt with loss to Steelers The Ravens' improbable Super Bowl run ended with an uncharacteristic performance by Joe Flacco. Finally looking like a rookie quarterback in the playoffs, Flacco made critical mistakes that cost the Ravens in a 23-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game. The sixth-seeded Ravens (13-6) rebounded from a 5-11 season because of the big arm and poise of Flacco. But they couldn't return to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., because of him.