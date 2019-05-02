Baltimore's Kinetic Sculpture Race through the years

It's been 21 years since the Kinetic Sculpture Race first plunged through Baltimore. A little wacky and a lot of fun, the race has been hosted each year by the American Visionary Art Museum (which, itself, is a little wacky and a lot of fun). The Sun's photographers have been there each year (OK, most years) to capture the fun of human-powered contraptions making their way through water, over land, on sand, and through a lot of mud. Here's a look back at the most unique race in town. Only in Bawlmer, Hon.