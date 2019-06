Baltimore Sun photo by Walter McCardell

Sonja Henie, a three-time Olympic gold medalist figure skater and movie star, came to Baltimore with her 1952 ice revue, which included about 125 performers. The sold-out show was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Temporary bleachers had been constructed and crews were still working minutes before the show. At 8.25 p.m. there was a cracking sound and then what sounded like a freight train. As the bleachers collapsed, people began falling from their chairs on top of one another. No one was killed in the accident but more than 300 people were injured, 30 of them seriously.