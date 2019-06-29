Before they got big: Emerging talent at Maryland Film Festival, from Lena Dunham to Barry Jenkins

For two decades, the annual Maryland Film Festival has been a preview showcase for many of the next-big-things in cinema -- movies local audiences get to see months before the rest of the world, young directors who show their early work here before moving on to wide acclaim and Oscar nominations, and actors in the days before their faces become familiar to audiences everywhere. That person sitting next to you at an MFF screening back in 2008? These days, he or she might be a red-carpet regular. Here's a look at some filmmakers and films that paid a call to the festival before they became famous.