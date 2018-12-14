'At least 40 cats' discovered in man's Catonsville home during eviction

Baltimore County police found more than 40 cats when they entered a house during an eviction Friday morning on Holmes Avenue in Catonsville. The cats were removed and are being housed by the county’s animal services division pending an investigation.

Police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said police, informed that an eviction was about to take place, were told that a large number of cats lived in the house with a man and an elderly couple. Together, members of the police department’s animal abuse investigative team, sheriff’s deputies and health officials entered the home and removed the cats.

“There were at least 40 cats and possibly more,” Liftosky said.

She could not identify the man who was the subject of the eviction. The man told WBAL-TV he had brought a group of stray cats to the house three years ago, and they multiplied. He said he had planned to remove the cats to a farm.

"I was staying in a 10-by-10-foot room with all my cats,” the man told a reporter. “I had about 50 cats. Forty of them were born in the room with me.”

Liftosky said the cats would be held and evaluated by animal services in Baldwin while police investigate the matter. No charges have been filed.