Most popular dog breeds of 2012 [Pictures]
Outta the way, pipsqueaks. Big dogs are moving up in the world. The American Kennel Club released its annual list of most popular dog breeds last week and said the biggest trend is the upward mobility of big breeds, which have ousted their pint-sized cousins from some top 10 spots. AKC leaders attributed the shift to the steady and predictable personalities of bigger dogs, which have increased their popularity with families. Once again, the most popular breed in the U.S. in 2012 was the Labrador retriever, which tied the Standard Poodle for consecutive number of years at No. 1 (22 if you're keeping track), followed by German shepherd, Golden retriever, Beagle, and Bulldog, which is enjoying its first year in the list's top five. Former top-five resident the Yorkshire terrier was bumped to sixth place, marking the first time since 2003 it's been that far down in popularity among dog owners. You can see the whole list here. And now I want to know, dog owners: Why did you choose the breed you did? Comment below!
Kim Fernandez
