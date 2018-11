Maryland State Police is asking the public to keep an eye out for its dog that went missing after chasing a deer.

A K-9 bloodhound named Gunner was last seen at around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Cordova area of Talbot County. Gunner noticed a group of deer in his handler’s hard, and escaped his collar to chase after the deer in the woods.

Those approaching Gunner should not chase him. Rather, if they see the dog they should contact the state police Easton barrack at 410-819-4747.