Maryland shelter takes in 38 German shepherds from Georgia hoarder

A Maryland animal shelter is taking in 38 German shepherds rescued from Georgia, according to its Facebook page.

Twelve of the dogs have arrived at the Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue in Mount Airy. The organization is looking to raise $120,000 to care for the animals in the coming weeks.

Several hundred dogs, many of them sick and starving, were reportedly found on the property, in what shelter officials are calling an animal hoarding situation. Some dogs were even eating the carcasses of other canines, according to the shelter’s web page.

The rescued dogs will be available eventually for adoption. Interested parties can visit the group’s website at magsr.org/content/adoption-faq

