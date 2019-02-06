Monument City Brewing to throw feline fete for returned cat Willow

Monument City Brewing Company staffers plan to throw a party to celebrate the return of its brewery cat, who was erroneously rescued by three good Samaritans this week, according to a social media post Wednesday.

Brewery staffers first posted Monday that the cat, named Willow and called Will for short, appeared to have been taken by three people earlier in the day from the brewery grounds in the Kresson neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore .

“We’re sure this was done with the best intentions,” the post states. “However, we’re pretty attached to Will and hope that you bring him back to his home.”

The post was shared more than 3,200 times on Facebook, with many people commenting that they felt personally invested in seeing Will returned home.

Monument representatives did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday, but posted on Facebook a thank you to those who helped spread the word and to the people who returned Will to his home.

“Will is excited to get back to work,” the post states.

The company also posted that owners plan to take Will to Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter for microchipping next week.

The party is scheduled to take place Friday at the brewery.

