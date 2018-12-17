Dog shot in mouth during Baltimore home invasion 'feeling much better,' shelter says

A dog shot during a home invasion last week “is feeling much better” and is able to walk, according to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

The dog, whose name is Lenna, was said to be “fighting for her life” last week after being shot in the mouth. On Monday, BARCS reported that she had been moved out of the ER and into another veterinary clinic.

Still on a feeding tube, “Lenna has remained focused on her #1 goal: distributing kisses,” a staffer said. Clinicians “have promised Lenna that once she is well, she can give as many kisses as her heart desires.”

BARCS is seeking donations for Lenna to its Franky Fund, which saves the lives of animals with extraordinary medical needs and emergencies. This fund is the lifeline for injured, sick and abused animals in Baltimore City.

Adoptable pets: Here's a collection of a few of the dogs, cats and other critters in the Baltimore area who need homes.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik