BARCS alum Beans to compete in 'Dog Bowl' on Saturday night

Baltimore didn’t make it to the Super Bowl. But a 7-year-old dog from Charm City will be participating in the “Dog Bowl.”

The show airs at 8 p.m. Saturday on Animal Planet during “the road to Puppy Bowl.”

Beans was just a lost dog, wandering the streets of Baltimore, when the city’s Animal Control picked him up and brought him to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, according to the shelter. The dog, who had several medical complications and required long-term care, was adopted by the director of BARCS.

On Saturday, he’ll compete in the second-ever “Dog Bowl” along with 62 other dogs of a range of breeds and ages from 2 to 16 years old. Other participants include Mr. Bojangles, a poodle/Shih Tzu who uses a wheelchair, and Gizmo, a partially blind Papillon.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik