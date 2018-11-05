Seventeen-year-old dog named Trouble highlights the need for senior pet adoptions

Less than one day after the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter posted a plea on its Facebook page attempting to find a new home for a 17-year-old dog surrendered for adoption by his ailing owner, several area residents have expressed interest in meeting Trouble when the shelter reopens Monday afternoon.

Only one family can go home with the sweet-natured dog who has one ear pointing up and the other pointing down. But animal lovers emphasized that there are many other senior dogs and cats in Maryland shelters that are also seeking adoption.

“It appears that Trouble has a great deal of interest after only a few hours of exposure,” Val Lynch, executive director of the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland wrote in one of the nearly 400 comments associated with the BARCS post.

“This is truly wonderful. His odds of adoption are now remarkable and far greater than many seriously senior dogs at our shelters. Will this kind and generous outpouring of senior love spread to other older pups who are patiently waiting for a forever home? Let’s hope so,” Lynch wrote.

BARCS noted in the Sunday posting that adoption fees for Trouble — and all other animals that are at least 5 years old — will be waived under the organization’s Love Lasts Forever fund.

The post indicated that Trouble’s now-elderly owner reluctantly surrendered him recently because she has become too ill to care for him. Trouble’s story apparently moved many of those who read the post to tears.

