Pictures: Teddy Bean models Martha Stewart holiday sweaters

Teddy Bean isn't exactly a dress-up sort of dog. Though he does sport his share of cute harnesses. And his Aunt Jen bought him a head-turning parka that he liked to wear traipsing through the blizzards of 2010. But after seeing how enthusiastically he modeled Martha Stewart's new line of sweaters and coats, I might have a secret clothes horse on my hands. Of the four sweaters and one coat he tried from Martha's holiday collection for PetSmart, there isn't a single one he protested having on -- which is a bit of a miracle. He would hop right onto a chair so I could help him into each one, and then he'd happily pop outside to get his picture taken. What a ham! He also seems to be a very reliable size medium -- and he's 11 pounds, for anyone out there trying to gauge a Martha size.

Jill Rosen