Pictures: Unlikely animal buddies

Longtime readers of Unleashed know that above almost all else, we love stories about interspecies love. Those, charming, head-scratching images that show animals that are supposed to be natural enemies, defying expectations and becoming best of friends. A new book is devoted to just that topic. "UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIPS: 47 Remarkable Stories from the Animal Kingdom," by Jennifer Holland, Workman Publishing, features page after page of sweet images. A personal favorite? The tiger and the orangutan. Enjoy this taste of the book.

