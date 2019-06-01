Pictures: Still MORE dogs of BARCStoberfest 2011

Last but not least, it's the third of three batches of pictures I'll be posting from this weekend's BARCStoberfest, one of the highlights of Baltimore's doggie calendar. Look for shots of Teddy Bean, who was there having the time of his life. Like most pups, he was saying hello to everyone in site, stuffing himself with treats and getting all sorts of love. The annual event, held this year in Patterson Park at the foot of the Pagoda, raises money for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.