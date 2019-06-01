Pictures: More dogs of BARCStoberfest 2011

A fabulous T-shirt spotted at the festival. Does anyone know where to get these? I must find one for my own little Stalker. It's too perfect.

This four-month old puppy was one of the many adoptable pups tempting people at BARCStoberfest. The little one ended up going home with Pudge's people. (See Pudge in the first photo gallery.) Congrats on finding home Sophie!

Here is the second of three batches of pictures I'll be posting from this weekend's BARCStoberfest, one of the highlights of Baltimore's doggie calendar. Look for shots of Teddy Bean, who was there having the time of his life. Like most pups, he was saying hello to everyone in site, stuffing himself with treats and getting all sorts of love. The annual event, held this year in Patterson Park at the foot of the Pagoda, raises money for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

Jill Rosen