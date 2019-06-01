Pictures: Gifts for pets -- and their people
The furry ones and those who love them have to be among the easiest to buy for. What pup isn't happy with a ball? What kitty wouldn't enjoy a tub of fresh cat nip? I don't even have to say anything about treats.... But in the spirit of the season, here are a few gift ideas that I found interesting or cool or funny that might give you an idea for someone on your list -- or maybe just a smile.
Jill Rosen
