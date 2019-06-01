Pictures: Gifts for pets -- and their people

Anyone can have an iPad case. But only you can swaddle someone's favorite gadget in a custom case featuring his furry one. Upload the pet's pic on Fuzzy Nation and they'll slap that cute mug on a case for an iPad or e-reader. Order for $60 at www.fuzzynation.com.

Let's face it, our pups don't always smell so good. But this collar, made of a polymer that rebuffs moisture, dirt and bacteria, will. Holiday styles ship after Nov. 28. Other colors available immediately. Starting at $22, available at www.dublindog.com.

The furry ones and those who love them have to be among the easiest to buy for. What pup isn't happy with a ball? What kitty wouldn't enjoy a tub of fresh cat nip? I don't even have to say anything about treats.... But in the spirit of the season, here are a few gift ideas that I found interesting or cool or funny that might give you an idea for someone on your list -- or maybe just a smile.

Jill Rosen