Pictures: Dogfest 2011 -- even MORE furry faces

Teddy Bean explores the pumpkin patch. One of the Dogfest volunteers is giving him a treat -- one of the 90 kazillion treats he happily accepted while he was there.

Dogfest, this weekend, was a great time for the four-legged kind. I hit the event, which raises money for the Baltimore Humane Society, with Teddy Bean. He poked around a puppy pumpkin patch, went on a treasure hunt for treats and blitzed through a sand box that contained what had to be a dog's dream-come-true amount of tennis balls. It seemed like hundreds and hundreds of dogs arrived at the Reisterstown shelter for the event. I posted an earlier batch of photos from the event, here are even more of the sweet faces I ran across.

Jill Rosen