Pictures: Dogfest 2011 -- all the furry faces

This fluffy one had a very sweet face. There was a lot of straw on the ground in an attempt to blot up the mud in the field. I think there must have been a lot of muddy paws at the end of the day.

Teddy Bean hopped up on the Dogfest stage before the "Best Singer" competition, which I judged -- with his expert advice. (He's a natural in the spotlight, no?)

Dogfest, this weekend, was a great time for the four-legged kind. I hit the event, which raises money for the Baltimore Humane Society, with Teddy Bean. He poked around a puppy pumpkin patch, went on a treasure hunt for treats and blitzed through a sand box that contained what had to be a dog's dream-come-true amount of tennis balls. It seemed like hundreds and hundreds of dogs arrived at the Reisterstown shelter for the event. Here are just a few of the sweet faces I ran across.

Jill Rosen