Pictures: Dogfest 2011 -- all the furry faces
Dogfest, this weekend, was a great time for the four-legged kind. I hit the event, which raises money for the Baltimore Humane Society, with Teddy Bean. He poked around a puppy pumpkin patch, went on a treasure hunt for treats and blitzed through a sand box that contained what had to be a dog's dream-come-true amount of tennis balls. It seemed like hundreds and hundreds of dogs arrived at the Reisterstown shelter for the event. Here are just a few of the sweet faces I ran across.
Jill Rosen
