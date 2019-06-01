Pictures: Are you ready for some Puppy Bowl?

It's true that some people look forward to Super Bowl Sunday for football. But pet people have come to know that day for something much furrier and exponentially cuter: Puppy Bow! Now in it's eighth year, Animal Planet's television event is two hours of sweet, cuddly puppy hijinks, complete with the kitten halftime show. One of the best parts -- all of the pets in the program were found in shelters through Petfinder.com. New this year is the Piggy Pep Squad. Check out the starting lineup here, then tune in on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. to root for your favorite on Animal Planet.--Jill Rosen

