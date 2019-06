The Maryland Zoo

Aren't those movie star good looks? Alex, a 21-year-old chimpanzee, has joined the Maryland Zoo, the organization announced May 14. Alex has relocated in early April from the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana, where he was living in a very small troop with just two females. Once the standard, 30-day quarantine has been completed, Alex will gradually be introduced to the three other males and eight females living in the Chimpanzee Forest.