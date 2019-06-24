Most popular dog names in Baltimore last year

A national network of pet sitters and dog walkers, Rover.com has compiled its annual list of the most popular dog names among those in its database. In Baltimore, the top male and female dog names generally reflect the top names nationwide.

Rover makes note that baseball-themed names like Boog and Ripken are on the rise in Baltimore. And brand-inspired names — such as Domino and Natty Boh — are up 10 percent. No surprise, either: names with themes tied to food (16 percent) and drink (8 percent) are up in Baltimore, too.

