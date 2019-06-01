March for the Animals
The Maryland SPCA held its annual March for the Animals Sunday at Druid Hill Park. Pets and their humans got to spend the morning together, beginning with a 1.5-mile walkathon (requiring $40 in pledges or donations), then proceeding to training classes, demonstrations, a "flea-less" market, food trucks and entertainment (to please both the two- and four-footed).
Amy Davis, The Baltimore Sun
