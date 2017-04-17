March for the Animals photos

Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, Md--4/15/17--Left to right, Ted Alban, Towson, holds Ellie Mae, a Yorkie recently adopted, for Elizabeth Shaughney, New Windsor, and her daughter, Charlotte, 7 month, to see. Alban, a volunteer with the Maryland SPCA, is the yard sale captain for March for the Animals. The fundraiser helps the organization take care of around 15,000 homeless pets per year. The event takes place between Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun.