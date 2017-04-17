Lifestyle Pets

March for the Animals photos

The Maryland SPCA held its annual March for the Animals on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. The walk-a-thon and festival helps the SPCA care for homeless pets. Take a look at photos from Saturday along with images from past years. For more info, go to support.mdspca.org. 

