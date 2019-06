Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Janet Weber watched it happen again and again. A man and woman looking for a dog to adopt would walk into Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue in Ellicott City. They would stop when they saw Alex, a young boxer-Shar-Pei mix, and they would take him out for a walk.

