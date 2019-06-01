Cat Fancy competitors and their owners [Pictures]

Oli Scarff, Getty Images

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Rosa Wardle poses for a photograph with her cat named 'Blue Snowman' after being exhibited at the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy's 'Supreme Championship Cat Show' held in the NEC on November 24, 2012 in Birmingham, England. The one-day Supreme Cat Show is one of the largest cat fancy competitions in Europe with over one thousand cats being exhibited. Exhibitors aim to have their cat named as the show's 'Supreme Exhibit' from the winners of the individual categories of: Persian, Semi-Longhair, British, Foreign, Burmese, Oriental, Siamese.