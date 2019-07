Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Kaymarie Kreidel, a head outrider for the Maryland Jockey Club, with her goat, Butterscotch, who has bonded with Wolftrap, one of the horses she works with. Kreidel and her co-head outrider, Lisa McKlveen, run operations at Pimlico Race Course during the Preakness Stakes with to-the-second precision.